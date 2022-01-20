Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Town Hall Talk On AI & Health

The event will take place on February 2, 2022.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) invites the public to a timely and fascinating discussion in its newly remodeled space in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Professionally focused on the incredible innovation at the intersection of health and high-tech, Martinez is a former IBM Vice-President and Senior Executive for Florida. A 46-year resident of Boca Raton, he has been at the forefront of innovation from the original IBM PC to Robotics, the Internet, Global Business Consulting, and Project Checkmate. He will be sharing information on the application of Artificial Intelligence to the areas of Genomics and Brain Health and beyond. Town Hall Talks 2020-2021 is generously sponsored by Alina Schwartz, Estate Agent at One Sotheby's International Realty in Boca Raton.

Opening refreshments begin at 6 pm, with the lecture starting at 6:30 pm. The event is FREE for members of the Boca Raton Historical Society and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email office@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Please note that masks are now required while in the building.


