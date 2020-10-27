The Saillant Company Opens New Office In Bradenton, Florida

CEO, Antonio Saillant is best known for being a leading voice for energy policy to protect the quality of life.

The Saillant Company, a multi-platform production company that specializes in local and international sustainable development solutions for diverse business and entertainment verticals announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its production company and sustainable business to Bradenton, Florida.

Antonio Saillant is a filmmaker. Inspired by the cinematic wonder of Canadian director, Ted Kotcheff, Antonio learned that combining the art of sustainability and filmmaking and stifling to his creative and story-telling skills he can make quite a difference to the world. His latest sustainable film festival, Planet Greenfest, main focus is on the environmental impacts of film/television production in order to set course in all businesses.

CEO, Antonio Saillant is best known for being a leading voice for energy policy to protect the quality of life. He is dedicated to tackle the region's energy challenges and harness the economic opportunities presented by clean renewable energy.

The Saillant Company welcomes the opportunity to work together to help explore options that can give clarity on what is needed to empower your life for personal, business, economic and social change.

Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You