The Off-Central Players Announce 2023 Spring Season 

First up, opening February 9th is Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, a brilliant, darkly humorous, bittersweet portrait of youth poised on the cusp of adulthood.

Dec. 21, 2022  

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with plenty of laughs that mean something.

First up, opening February 9th is Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, a brilliant, darkly humorous, bittersweet portrait of youth poised on the cusp of the scary, disillusioning path to adulthood.

The painful, funny, and all-too-familiar coming-of-age moments that Lonergan captures: the point at which one's youthful ideals are lost, the recognition of the disappointments and failures of one's parents, the choice to hide from the adult world, rather than face it - make the play strikingly resonant for audience members of all ages.

Local favorites Sydney Reddish, Harrison Baxley, and Anthony Gervais star. Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, the Off- Central creative team features lighting designer Michael Horn, set design and build by Alan Mohney Jr. and expertly stage managed by Johnny Garde.

Next up in March 2023, Saint Pete's own internationally recognized theater artist Roxanne Fay stars in Native Gardens. Written by Karen Zacarias, Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Directed By Jack Holloway.

Click over to www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets and showtimes

The Off Central Players are a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture through the power of creativity.



Cast Announced for CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage
Cast Announced for CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage
This January, American Stage will present Crimes of the Heart, a dark and disturbingly funny comedy that tells the story of the McGrath family as three sisters come together in a time of need, and remember their unshakeable bond. It doesn't matter if 'Babe' shot her husband, they're family.
Review: A DAZZLING PRODUCTION OF "THE NUTCRACKER" TAKES CENTER STAGE THIS HOLI
Review: A DAZZLING PRODUCTION OF “THE NUTCRACKER” TAKES CENTER STAGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON at Straz Center For The Performing Arts
Anyone who has ever taken the time to listen to Christmas Music, or thrust themselves into the droves of retail holiday shopping, has probably heard a familiar tune grace the airways. Throughout popular culture and even the likes of an M&M Candies commercial, cadences from The Nutcracker can be heard. So whether you grew up listening to classic Christmas tunes, or grew up near a big city, in some way shape or form you have heard of The Nutcracker. Always a go-to holiday event for families of all ages and generations, this classic story is brilliantly told through the art of dance, specifically in the form of Ballet.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Leads Favorit
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: Matt McGee in American Stages WONDERFUL LIFE
Review: Matt McGee in American Stage's WONDERFUL LIFE
A perfect cup of Christmas cheer, thanks to one of our area's most essential artists!

December 21, 2022

This January, American Stage will present Crimes of the Heart, a dark and disturbingly funny comedy that tells the story of the McGrath family as three sisters come together in a time of need, and remember their unshakeable bond. It doesn't matter if 'Babe' shot her husband, they're family.
November 22, 2022

West Coast Players will present William Missouri Downs' How to Survive Your Family at Christmas, directed by Jimmy Chang, from December 2-11, 2022.
November 22, 2022

For many of the students coming to the Tampa Theatre for a field trip this December 5 and 6, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans will be the first time they will experience live theatre. Not to mention, live theatre with an all-Latin cast speaking both English and Spanish. 
November 22, 2022

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for 'The Wolves', by Sarah DeLappe.  The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 
November 18, 2022

At a cozy holiday gathering with 40 of her dearest friends (that's you!), Becca McCoy loads up the projector, but not for your typical vacation slide show – for a journey through a year of extraordinary travel.  In this new solo show, her real-life adventure of traveling somewhere every month for a year becomes a theatrical event - exploring relationships, how perspective shapes memory, and the pursuit of authenticity in life. 
