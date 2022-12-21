The Off-Central Players Announce 2023 Spring Season 

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with plenty of laughs that mean something.

First up, opening February 9th is Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, a brilliant, darkly humorous, bittersweet portrait of youth poised on the cusp of the scary, disillusioning path to adulthood.

The painful, funny, and all-too-familiar coming-of-age moments that Lonergan captures: the point at which one's youthful ideals are lost, the recognition of the disappointments and failures of one's parents, the choice to hide from the adult world, rather than face it - make the play strikingly resonant for audience members of all ages.

Local favorites Sydney Reddish, Harrison Baxley, and Anthony Gervais star. Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, the Off- Central creative team features lighting designer Michael Horn, set design and build by Alan Mohney Jr. and expertly stage managed by Johnny Garde.

Next up in March 2023, Saint Pete's own internationally recognized theater artist Roxanne Fay stars in Native Gardens. Written by Karen Zacarias, Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Directed By Jack Holloway.

Click over to www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets and showtimes

The Off Central Players are a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture through the power of creativity.