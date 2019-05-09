The Capitol Theatre Honored With The Built Environment Award

The City of Clearwater and Susan Crockett, Acting President and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., announced today that the Capitol Theatre was honored with the Built Environment Award at the 27th annual Future of the Regions Awards. The ceremony was hosted by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and was held on Friday, April 26 at the Hilton St. Petersburg - Carillon Park.

Susan Crockett, Clearwater City Council Members Hoyt Hamilton and David Albritton accepted the award.

The Built Environment Award honors a project that demonstrates best industry practices, promotes compact development and or redevelopment in existing urban areas, preserves the history, beautifies public spaces, contributes to a unique regional identity, improves the health and well-being of people and communities and has innovative infrastructure projects that deliver multiple public benefits.

"Working alongside our partner, the city of Clearwater, the Capitol Theatre has become a destination that not only enhances the arts, but also promotes the area for the benefit of the entire Tampa Bay community," commented Crockett.

The Future of the Regions Awards highlights projects and programs that exemplify regionalism and recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions that benefit the regional community.

For the past 27 years, the Future of the Region Awards Program has provided honor and recognition for notable achievement, both in the public and private sectors, for resource planning and management in the Tampa Bay region.

The Capitol Theatre, located in downtown Clearwater is owned by the city of Clearwater and operated by Ruth Eckerd Hall. Constructed in 1921, it is one of Florida's oldest operating theaters. The theatre faced foreclosure in 2009, when the City of Clearwater purchased the building and entered into a partnership with Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage and operate the theatre. In March 2013, the theatre underwent a complete $10 million renovation and reopened nine months later in December. In the first quarter of 2019, industry trade publication Pollstar named the Capitol Theatre the #1 club venue with 800 seats or less in Tampa and in Florida and within that ranking, the #3 club venue in the United States and the world.





