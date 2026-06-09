THE VAMPIRE CIRCUS to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present The Vampire Circus on Thursday, October 15 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 am.

Heralded as a mix of circus cabaret and theatre, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark, cutting-edge production guaranteed to amaze the senses. The Vampire Circus has been called a mix of circus cabaret and theater and is the result of a fusion of Tim Burton and Cirque du Soleil. Enjoy a phenomenal night of live entertainment, based on the multidisciplinary skills of International performers showcasing theater, dance, and gymnastics. This amazing show pushes the physical boundaries of human performance and leaves audiences amazed, astounded, and astonished.

Mortal spectators will experience horrific feats of Cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, acrobats, and clowns. Tantalizing sounds, and mesmerizing illusions catapult audiences into an emotional roller-coaster of fear and joy, laughter, and wonder with raving cheers for a “Mad Graveyard Clown.” The 90-minute production is an immersive ride through the Underworld and Vampires. The Vampire Circus was inspired by the magical, captivating allure of legendary traveling carnivals — and a vision of Francisco Santos, CEO founder and Cirque du Soleil veteran performer.

Set in Bohemia during the 19th century, Count Dracula contemplates a plan for world domination, when he decides to open a traveling circus with his bodyguards. The Vampire Circus is a perfect cover-up to travel unnoticed and begin his world reign of terror and turn all humans into an army of vampires for global dominance. The Vampire Circus is a journey that takes audiences into an immersive experience, plunging guests into a deep hypnotic state while “breaking the fourth wall." With Vampire Circus, audiences are fully integrated into what is happening in front of them, surrounding them, and at times “inside” of them.

The Vampire Circus will delight the senses and deliver the unexpected. As the moon comes out the magical mystique of the Vampire World begins. Come meet the Vampires. We will leave the lights off for you!

Tickets starting at $33.25 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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