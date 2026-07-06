ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Feature Student Orchestra at Ruth Eckerd Hall

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. Sign Up

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present the award-winning musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Friday, July 31, at 7pm and Saturday, August 1, at 2pm and 7pm on Ruth Eckerd Hall's main stage. Student musicians ages 16 and older will perform the musical's classic score from the orchestra pit. Tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are on sale now.

This summer, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts offered student musicians the opportunity to gain hands-on experience performing the score for its summer musical through their Orchestra Pit Camp. Students rehearsed under the direction of Music Director Yohance Wicks in preparation for the production.

“The intent of this production was not only to offer the opportunity to perform on stage, but from every angle – including beneath the stage in our orchestra pit. Young musicians from across the Bay Area along with our staff and alumni are joining us for an unforgettable experience in a truly professional setting, playing where countless Broadway companies and rock bands have, as well, and we are so proud of them. This just adds another element to what we know will be a summer to remember,” said Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts Vice President & Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including The Candy Man, I've Got a Golden Ticket, Oompa Loompa Song and Pure Imagination.

Tickets for reserved seating priced at $15 and $10 for students and military with photo ID are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...