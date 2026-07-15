Previews: SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Carrollwood Cultural Center

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On July 17-26, Carrollwood Cultural Center is bringing a pop‑culture classic to the stage with Schoolhouse Rock Live! The musical follows Tom, a nervous teacher preparing for his first day in the classroom. As he tries to relax by watching TV, characters representing different facets of his personality step out of the screen and show him how imagination and music can transform learning. Audiences will hear favorites including “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction.”

Director David O'Hara, making his Carrollwood debut, calls the opportunity both meaningful and personal. A longtime fan of the original cartoon series, he was immediately drawn to the project. “I was thrilled to have the opportunity since I was a huge fan of the cartoon series when I was younger. In this regard, I consider myself very fortunate,” he said. Returning to freelance directing after retiring from a long career as a high school theatre teacher, O’Hara shared his appreciation for the Center’s reputation and its role in the community.

He approached the show’s pacing by leaning into the score’s natural momentum and its unmistakable 70s sound. Choosing a younger cast was intentional. “I was aiming for a younger ensemble that will, hopefully, engage those young people who may not know about the cartoon series,” he explained. At the same time, he hopes longtime fans feel the spark of recognition. “For those who know the cartoon series and the songs, I hope they experience a real sense of nostalgia.”

O’Hara credits the cast and creative team for shaping a rehearsal room filled with commitment and collaboration. “Everyone is dedicated to creating a production that is fun, creative and informative. The desire to bring their talents to the success of the show has been incredible to be a part of.”

Working inside a true arts center has also influenced his vision. “We are constantly surrounded by visual artists, musicians and vocalists. The creativity that is fostered here has been inspirational for what we’re attempting to do.”

Stage manager Danny Dunderman, also debuting at Carrollwood, has built a backstage rhythm that keeps the show running with precision. “Through meticulous planning, we have constructed a machine built upon trust and repetition. Everyone has their part to play. There are reminders on the walls of the order of the show, tables taped out for each prop and a team constantly keeping things moving.”

Early improv sessions helped the cast bond quickly. “We played name games, werewolf and reaction‑based contests of wit. The smiles and warmth felt throughout the cast expedited the family phase of creating a show.”

Schoolhouse Rock Live! offers a joyful mix of heart, humor and the timeless songs that helped shape how many Americans learned the basics.

As opening night approaches, O'Hara looks forward to the moment when every element unites: “Everyone is dedicated to creating a production that is fun, creative and informative.”

Schoolhouse Rock is July 17–26 at Carrollwood Cultural Center. Learn more and buy tickets at https://carrollwoodcenter.org/series/schoolhouse-rock-live/ An ASL interpreter will be available for the performance on July 24.

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