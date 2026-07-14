CROCE PLAYS CROCE Tour to Stop at Tampa Theatre

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Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road has announced acclaimed singer-songwriter, piano virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce is once again taking his celebrated Croce Plays Croce Tour across the country, bringing audiences an unforgettable evening of music that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of song.

From his earliest performances as a teenager, to his critically acclaimed albums and world tours, A.J. Croce has forged a remarkable career entirely on his own terms. Over the course of three and half decades and eleven studio albums, he has become known as an acclaimed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and electrifying performer, with more than twenty songs reaching Billboard's Top 40 charts across multiple genres. Celebrated for his ability to bridge styles and eras with effortless grace, Croce moves fluidly through American roots, rock 'n' roll, blues, jazz, soul and world music, creating a sound that is as distinctive as it is timeless.

Throughout his remarkable career, A.J. has shared the stage with an extraordinary list of musical icons – including Ray Charles, B.B. King, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett and Rod Stewart – each collaboration adding another layer to his deep and diverse musical story.

Son of the legendary singer-songwriter, Jim Croce, A.J. purposefully waited thirty years to perform his father's music, only introducing his acclaimed Croce Plays Croce Tour when he felt there wad a meaningful way to honor his musical legacy with depth, intention and music integrity. Croce Plays Croce showcases that legay in a way that few concerts can. The show features a moving and energetic blend of Jim Croce's legendary songs – such as Operator, You Don't Mess Around with Jim, Bad Bad LeRoy Brown and Time in a Bottle – alongside A.J.'s own acclaimed originals. Through stories, humor and remarkable musicianship, A.J. connects audiences to both his father's iconic body of work and his own evolution as one of today's most respected artists.

The tour continues to sell out venues nationwide, earning standing ovations and glowing reviews for its heartfelt storytelling and inspired performances.

With over three decades of touring and recording, A.J. Croce continues to connect with audiences across generations – honoring his roots while defining a legacy that is distinctly hs own.

The tour includes a stop at the Tampa Theatre on Monday, November 30 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10 am at www.TampaTheatre.org. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, please visit www.ajcrocemusic.com.

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