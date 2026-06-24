THE CROSS & THE SABER World Premiere to Open at LAB Theater Project
By: Stephi Wild
More on Lab Theater Project Inc.
Upcoming Shows
Local Shows
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RENT
Carrollwood Players Theatre (6/05-6/27)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (10/21-11/08)
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Rush at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live (11/05-11/06)
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Wicked
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (2/03-2/28)
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American Idiot
Jobsite Theater (7/15-8/09)
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Predictor
Powerstories Theatre @Stageworks Theatre (7/17-7/26)
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South of the Border: A Tribute to Tijuana Brass
Carrollwood Cultural Center (9/12-9/12)
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The Gods of Comedy
Carrollwood Players Theatre (8/14-8/30)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Ruth Eckerd Hall (10/24-10/24)
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Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center (11/19-11/19)