TALES BY TWILIGHT Comes to American Stage in 2024

The entire series runs January 12 - February 18, Friday - Sunday.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

TALES BY TWILIGHT Comes to American Stage in 2024

American Stage continues its crusade beyond the stage this spring with “Tales by Twilight,” a new series that asks its audience to step out of their comfort zone and into nature. From January 12 to February 18, 2024, patrons will take a nighttime hike while experiencing one of two plays selected just for Boyd Hill Nature Preserve: Don Zolidis’ 10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse (January 12-28) and Ron Fitzgerald’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve (February 2-18).

Tales by Twilight joins White Rabbit Red Rabbit under American Stage’s “Beyond the Stage” banner, which focuses on immersive, local storytelling in non-traditional spaces. For Tales, each play will run for three consecutive weeks on Boyd Hill’s nature trail.

“I’m excited about the idea of the audience physically moving through different scenes on the nature trail, engaging with the story on a more personal level, and feeling connected to the natural environment,” says Ashley White, Associate Artistic Director at American Stage. While both plays feature stops along the trail (and plenty of opportunity to see local wildlife), where those stops are depends entirely on the director.

10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse, is an outrageous comedy in which two guides offer tips to survive an ever-present zombie horde. “It kind of lends itself to a non-traditional setting,” says Anthony Gervais, who will direct the piece. Gervais is currently an artist in residence at Studio620, and recently appeared in White Rabbit Red Rabbit. “What I really think is cool about it is the perspective switch that happens when you’re not sitting in a dark room, but standing on your feet in a different environment while watching the play. It revitalizes that experience. It wakes you up a bit.”  

In February, Boyd Hill will become a proverbial Garden of Eden for The Diary of Adam and Eve, a humorous and reflective reimagining of the creation myth, based on Mark Twain’s short story of the same name. The play chronicles the first couple through their tumultuous first meeting, fall from grace, and lives beyond Eden. The story, which takes place entirely in nature, is a match made in heaven for Boyd Hill.  “The audience will experience a sense of immersion and participation in the story as they traverse the Boyd Hill nature trail through the story,” says White. Dylan Barlowe will direct.

Tales by Twilight will take place at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve at 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. The entire series runs January 12 - February 18, Friday - Sunday.




