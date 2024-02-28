Stageworks Theatre's Season Continues With THE IMMIGRANT in March

The promise of a new life and the pursuit of the American Dream are the focus of Stageworks Theatre's production of "The Immigrant" which will open on March 15, 2024 and run through March 31. Stageworks Theatre is located at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa's Channel District. Performances are held Friday nights at 8 p.m. and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

Inspired by playwright Mark Harelik's own family history, "The Immigrant" follows the journey of young Russian-Jewish immigrant, Haskell Harelik, who flees the targeted violence of his homeland and arrives in rural Galveston, Texas in 1909 to seek refuge and opportunity in the Land of the Free. Only able to speak Yiddish and alone in a staunchly Christian community, a local Protestant couple takes him in. Over the next 30 years, Haskell makes a home, raises a family, and builds a successful business in his adopted home town.

"The Immigrant" intricately weaves together themes of cultural identity, assimilation, community, and the resilience of the human spirit. As audiences witness Haskell's experiences in the face of adversity, they're invited to rediscover the hope that defines an immigrant story and the promise broadcast by the message at the feet of the Statue of Liberty.

In today's often tumultuous political climate, "The Immigrant" resonates with profound relevance. The play invites parallels to contemporary debates surrounding immigration and cultural integration. As communities all over America continue to grapple with issues of identity and belonging, "The Immigrant" serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring challenges and triumphs that make up the immigrant experience.

""The Immigrant" asks all of the questions we continue to ask today," said Stageworks Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Karla Hartley. "It's a beautiful, universal story. Just as Haskell navigates the complexities of a new land in the early 20th century, there are individuals today who face similar struggles and aspirations. It's important to share the stories of people who flee oppression, and this play speaks to the fears our society has of outsiders."

Sebastian Gonzalez leads the cast of "The Immigrant" as Haskell Harelik. Tampa native and local favorite, Noa Friedman, plays his fearful and observant wife, Leah, while two beloved Stageworks stalwarts, Jim Wicker and Rosemary Orlando, star as Milton and Ima Perry.

Karla Hartley will direct "The Immigrant," as part of the Creative Team which includes Jarrod Bray, Set Designer; Jake Bray, Lighting Designer; and Costume Designer, Lindsey Ellis. The Production Team consists of Technical Director, Paul McColgan; Scenic Artist, Leiann Klein; and Production Stage Manager, Heather Krueger.

"The Immigrant" is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Koenig Bernstein Chernoff Family Foundation.

Single tickets for "The Immigrant" are now available online at www.stageworkstheatre.org and range from $25 - $50. Ticket holders have the option to purchase an exclusive Opening Night post-show champagne reception with the opportunity to meet the cast for an additional charge of $25. Group ticket sales are also available.