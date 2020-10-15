St. Petersburg City Theatre Announces Auditions For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Auditions will be held Sunday, October 17th at 2:00 pm.

St. Petersburg City Theatre announces auditions for their annual production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." This year's show is adapted by David Middleton & Anthony Carregal, and directed by Stefanie Lehmann. Auditions will be held Sunday, October 17th at 2:00 pm.

Due to Covid-19 we have adapted our version of "A Christmas Carol" to be told with a cast of 10 actors performing all the roles in a socially distant format. There will be one actor cast as Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the troupe will play multiple roles.

Cast Breakdown - 6 M, 4 F

SCROOGE (Male, 50s - 70s) : one actor plays Scrooge for the entire action of the play.

ACTOR 1 (Male, 20s - 30s): Fred, Mr. Wilson, Young Scrooge, Peter Cratchit, Mr. Newbury

ACTOR 2 (Male, 40s - 60s): Mr. Tweed, Fezziwig, Second Spirit, Old Joe

ACTOR 3 (Male, 20s - 30s): Mr. Topper, Marley's Ghost, Young Jacob Marley

ACTOR 4 (Male, 30s - 40s): Bob Cratchit, The Fiddler at Fezziwig's, Belle's husband, John

ACTOR 5 (Male, under 10): Storyteller child, Boy, Boy Scrooge, Fezziwig son, Belle's child, Tiny Tim, Ignorance, Boy

ACTRESS 1 (Female, 20s - 30s): Belle, Martha Cratchit, Kate (Fred's wife), Alice Wilson

ACTRESS 2 (Female, 30s - 50s): The Storyteller, Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Betty, Mrs. Dilber

ACTRESS 3 (Female, 20s - 40s): The First Spirit, Betsy (Fred's sister), The Third Spirit

ACTRESS 4 (Female, Early to Late Teens): Storyteller child, Fan, Fezziwig daughter, Belle's child, Belinda Cratchit

Please be prepared to read from the script. Actors should bring a theatrical resume as well as a list of conflicts so we can prepare a rehearsal schedule. Rehearsal schedule TBA and will be a mix of in-person and Zoom rehearsals.

Performance Dates will be 12/3, 12/4, 12/5, 12/6, with a possible second weekend 12/10, 12/11, 12/12, 12/13. Thursday, Friday, Saturday performances will be at 7:30 pm and Sunday performances at 2:00 pm.

All COVID19 protocols will be followed during rehearsal and performance times. Actors will be required to answer COVID19 Screening Questions and have temperature checks done at all rehearsals/performances. Masks will be required.

This year's Christmas Carol takes on a new spin, which we are referring to as "Christmas Carol 2.0!"

The staging will be similar to the traditional setting but along the back of the stage will be costumes on hangers, simple set pieces & props that will be used throughout the performance. In between all the costumes and set pieces will be risers with chairs where actors will sit at various times throughout the performance when they are not in a scene. Downstage is the performance area. This means all the behind the scenes magic will happen right in front of the audience. An actor who plays multiple roles simply adds or changes their appearance with a wig or distinctive costume piece over their basic costume before each scene. Actors will move props and set pieces in and out. They will also be performing special effects or adding sounds to enhance the scenes. This is your chance as an actor to use all of your talents and abilities!

Location: St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st Street S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

