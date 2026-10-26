Shaun Hopper And Chris Barbosa To Bring BEHIND THE STRINGS To The Murray Theatre

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The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Behind The Strings with Shaun Hopper and Chris Barbosa on Friday, December 18 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10 am.

Shaun Hopper is a Clearwater based fingerstyle guitarist who turns one acoustic guitar into a full band sound. Creative Loafing Tampa Bay (Ray Roa, 2024) called seeing him “believing.” He opens and special guests on major Tampa Bay stages, including The BayCare Sound and Ruth Eckerd Hall with Deep Purple and Kansas (2026) and Dave Koz Summer Horns (2023). He has a long run of resort and lounge work at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa (Council Oak and Lobby Bar) and at the Don CeSar Lobby Bar. Theater credits include the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre and national arts center dates. Martin Guitars named him a String Ambassador; he has performed at NAMM, including for Stevie Wonder in 2012.

Chris Barbosa is a classically trained violinist and violist based in the Tampa Bay area. With over 20 years of professional experience, Chris transforms any event into a truly unforgettable experience. From the iconic stages of Carnegie Hall to nationally aired TV and radio performances, Chris has captivated audiences across the country with his dynamic sound and heartfelt artistry.

Tickets starting at $29 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Murray Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 02 Hrs 02 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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