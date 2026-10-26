Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Shaun Hopper And Chris Barbosa To Bring BEHIND THE STRINGS To The Murray Theatre
The Clearwater-based guitarist and Tampa Bay violinist bring their acoustic collaboration to Ruth Eckerd Hall's intimate black box theater.
The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Behind The Strings with Shaun Hopper and Chris Barbosa on Friday, December 18 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10 am.
Shaun Hopper is a Clearwater based fingerstyle guitarist who turns one acoustic guitar into a full band sound. Creative Loafing Tampa Bay (Ray Roa, 2024) called seeing him “believing.” He opens and special guests on major Tampa Bay stages, including The BayCare Sound and Ruth Eckerd Hall with Deep Purple and Kansas (2026) and Dave Koz Summer Horns (2023). He has a long run of resort and lounge work at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa (Council Oak and Lobby Bar) and at the Don CeSar Lobby Bar. Theater credits include the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre and national arts center dates. Martin Guitars named him a String Ambassador; he has performed at NAMM, including for Stevie Wonder in 2012.
Chris Barbosa is a classically trained violinist and violist based in the Tampa Bay area. With over 20 years of professional experience, Chris transforms any event into a truly unforgettable experience. From the iconic stages of Carnegie Hall to nationally aired TV and radio performances, Chris has captivated audiences across the country with his dynamic sound and heartfelt artistry.
Tickets starting at $29 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Murray Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.
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