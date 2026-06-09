SAY ANYTHING Screening With John Cusack to Come to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents An Evening With John Cusack and a screening of the film Say Anything on Saturday, November 21 at 8 pm. A post show Q&A will be hosted by Charley Belcher. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 am.

With an impressive body of work spanning the course of three decades, John Cusack has evolved into one of Hollywood's most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles.

Cusack first gained the attention of audiences by starring in a number of 1980's film classics such as Say Anything, The Sure Thing and Sixteen Candles. Following these roles, Cusack successfully shed his teen-heartthrob image by demonstrating his ability to expand his film repertoire by starring in a wide range of dramas, thrillers and comedies including The Grifters, Eight Men Out, Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity and Gross Pointe Blank.

In recent years, Cusack has starred in a wide variety of films, including Bill Pohland's Love and Mercury in which he played iconic Beach Boys songwriter and musician Brian Wilson, and in David Cronenberg's Maps to the Stars, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The satirical drama is an analysis of the entertainment industry's relationship with Western civilization as a whole.

In 2001, Cusack was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for his role in the feature version of Nick Hornby's English novel, High Fidelity. In addition to starring in the film, Cusack also co-produced and co-wrote the script with Steve Pink and D.V. DeVincentis.

Most recently, Cusack appeared in the WWII spy film Fog of War, playing Robert, a conflicted intelligence officer navigating moral ambiguity during the war; Detective Chinatown 1900, a historical Chinese blockbuster directed by Chen Sicheng and Dai Mo; and Chinese espionage thriller Decoded, which focused on wartime code-breaking and intelligence.

In 2020, Cusack was seen in Prime Video's SciFi series, Utopia, in which he stars as Dr. Kevin Christie, a charismatic, media-savvy and brilliant biotech mind who wants to change the world through science.

Some of his other feature film credits include: The Frozen Ground, Hot Tub Time Machine, War Inc., Grace Is Gone, The Ice Harvest, Runaway Jury, Identity, Max, Cradle Will Rock, The Thin Red Line, con Air, City Hall, Bullets Over Broadway, The Road to Wellville, True Colors, Broadcast News, Serendipity, Better Off Dead and Stand By Me.

In April 2012, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Cusack with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, honoring his long, groundbreaking career in film.

Released in 1989, Say Anything, stars John Cusack as well as Ione Skye and John Mahoney. The film tells the story of high school senior Lloyd Dobler (Cusack) who wants nothing more than to go out with beautiful and intelligent Dian Court (Skye). Lloyd attempts to win her heart over the objections of her over-protective father (Mahoney) before Diane leaves for a scholarship in England. The film was directed by Cameron Crowe, making his directorial debut.

Charley Belcher is a three-time Emmy award-winning feature reporter. His stories air Monday through Friday mornings on Good Day Tampa Bay in a segment called "Charley's World." They are stories about people and events in the Tampa Bay area all told from Charley's creative perspective.

Charley was born in Ft. Myers and grew up right here in the Tampa Bay area -- Pasco County to be exact. He received a degree in broadcasting at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

Reserved seats starting at $59.50, as well as a limited number of VIP Packages* starting at $250 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

*VIP Packages include a premium seat and meet & greet photo op with John Cusack.

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