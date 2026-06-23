STARSHIP Featuring Mickey Thomas & John Waite to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas and John Waite on Thursday, August 20 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 am.

Mickey Thomas is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled STARSHIP through the decade of the 80's. With his soulful and compelling vocals, Mickey has established himself as one of Rock Music's most recognizable stars. Mickey made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit Fooled Around And Fell In Love with The Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, Mickey joined Jefferson Starship as the lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin, and recorded a string of hits including Jane, No Way Out, Find Your Way Back, Stranger, and Layin' It on the Line.

The group was renamed STARSHIP in 1985 and went on to record three #1 hit songs including We Built This City, Sara, and Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now, from the film, Mannequin, which also was an Academy Award nominee. Their hit It's Not Over 'Til It's Over became Major League Baseball's theme in 1987. Mickey's stellar voice and video charisma on STARSHIP's video classics such as We Built This City and Sara became staples on MTV and VH1.

One can expect to hear hits from STARSHIP and Jefferson Starship at STARSHIP's live performances, as well as a few selections from Jefferson Airplane as a nod to both band's beginnings.

John Waite's catalogue of hits features some of the most loved songs of the 80s and 90s – the #1 Worldwide hit Missing You, The Baby's Isn't It Time and Bad English When I See You Smile rank amongst some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. Others include Tears, Change and These Times Are Hard For Lovers. Every Step Of The Way and If Anybody Had A Heart appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 Demi Moore film About Last Night. Deal for Life, penned by Martin Page and Bernie Taupin, was featured in the Days Of Thunder soundtrack. As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Baby's and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the '70s and '80s. John Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well.

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