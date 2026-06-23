HARD LAUNCH WORLD TOUR: Dan and Phil to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Dan and Phil – The Hard Launch World Tour on Monday, October 26 at 7:30 pm. In this unhinged and unafraid new era, join Dan and Phil live with their explosive new stage show for a much-needed night of outrageous oversharing, scream-laughing, and celebrating that we're all still here and we made it. This show is for everyone - from casual male-podcast listeners to friends & fam that lost bets, and the people that have been here since the beginning. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at noon. Attendees under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

DAN AND PHIL are all time legends of the internet. Since posting their first YouTube video together from a bedroom in 2009, they have conquered the globe. Racking up BILLIONS of views, millions of followers and breaking ground in every field - from International #1 Bestselling books to mind blowing theatrical stage shows on sold out world tours, and award-winning TV and radio broadcasting.

Dan and Phil created much of social media culture as we know it today and are on a pantheon of all-time internet-breaking fandoms whose influence can only be matched by some of the biggest music artists and fictional franchises ever. Their comedy videos haven't only provided levity and entertainment over the years - but through their openness around mental health and their queer identities, have become support and much-needed representation for many young people around the world.

Most recently, Dan and Phil brought social media to a standstill again when they confirmed their long-rumored relationship in the acclaimed feature-length video that became their now-iconic 'Hard Launch', before launching their chart-topping Hard Launch podcast - an unfiltered new space where they can finally be their truest, hilarious selves. Having grown up with (or some would say raised) an entire generation online, they're turning the volume up when the world needs it most: proud, unapologetic and more unfiltered than ever - coming live to a stage near you.

Tickets starting at $53.25 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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