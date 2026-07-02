Lane Hosmer Appointed Chief Development Officer Of Tampa's Straz Center

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Lane Hosmer has been named as chief development officer of Tampa's David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts. Hosmer's selection coincides with the retirement of current CDO Julie Britton whose 35-year tenure with Straz Center draws to a close on Aug. 4.

Hosmer's long-term dedication to not-for-profit management spans a distinguished career that includes nearly 15 years of experience in fundraising for the arts and arts education. His time at Straz Center begins July 22.

He comes to Straz Center from New York City's renowned Roundabout Theatre Company where he serves as development director – cultivating and stewarding individuals for major gifts, identifying and fostering corporate partnerships and producing fundraising events. Prior to his time at Roundabout, Hosmer served as director of corporate relations at GLAAD.

A former Tampa Bay area resident, he worked as the executive director of the Festival of States, a historic community tradition in St. Petersburg, FL. Additionally, he was director of community relations for Alabama Live and production director for Arts Huntsville (AL). Hosmer began his career as a teacher and the director of drama at Randolph School in Huntsville.

Hosmer holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication arts and English from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts is one of the largest performing arts complexes in the country. The 335,000 square-foot Straz Center provides an environment for a wide variety of world-class events. It boasts one of the nation's leading Broadway series and is nationally respected for producing grand opera, as well as presenting a wide variety of concerts, performances, and events. In a typical season, more than 600,000 patrons attend 1,500+ events at Straz Center. Straz is also home to Patel Conservatory which annually serves nearly 80,000 students with a variety of educational activities and classes, Opera Tampa and its resident theater company, Jobsite Theater.

In early 2025, Straz Center broke ground on an $80 million, 170,000 sq. ft. Master Plan expansion project. With completion expected in late 2027, the project ensures that Straz Center programs remain relevant and accessible for the growing Tampa Bay community.

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