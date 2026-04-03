Previews: THE MAGICIAN'S TABLE at Straz Center

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The Straz Center will present The Magicians Table from April 9 to May 31 in the Jaeb Theater, an intimate close‑up magic experience direct from London that blends sleight‑of‑hand, storytelling, live music, and handcrafted cocktails. Guests step into the world of famed illusionist Dieter Roterberg as fellow magicians gather to celebrate his life through a night of mystery, theatricality, and shared discovery.

Magician Evan Driggs, who performs in both the U.S. and U.K. companies, first discovered magic as a child. “I got a magic set when I was younger and never really put it down,” he said. He began taking the craft seriously during the pandemic and has worked as a full‑time magician for the past six years.

The production seats only twelve guests per table, creating a rare level of closeness. “When it's right in front of you inches away at the table, it's a whole different thing,” Driggs said. The evening features five magicians rotating throughout the room, giving audiences a constantly shifting experience. “You don't see just one magician,” he said. “Somebody else is coming right up behind them in ten minutes.”

Driggs’ experience with both versions of the show informs the Tampa run. “They had a very tight, solid show,” he said of the London company. After observing their first anniversary production, he returned to the U.S. to help shape the Charlotte engagement, which completed 113 performances. Several performers from that run will join the Straz Center production, supported by a national roster of magicians who rotate in from across the country.

The show’s design blends close‑up magic with a few theatrical stage moments. Driggs said there is one stage effect he watches every night from the wings because it still thrills him. The memorial‑service framing adds a cinematic layer that encourages audiences to lean into the experience. “It is a night out,” he said, noting that some guests even arrive in costume.

Audience energy shifts with each performance, from quiet Sunday matinees to lively Friday nights. Driggs enjoys watching strangers at a table become a temporary community. “My favorite thing is when they all get to know each other a little bit,” he said. “You make friends with the people even if you didn't necessarily know them right when you walked in.”

Driggs often closes the night greeting guests as they exit. “If they want to say hi or take a photo or have us sign something, all the magicians are happy to do that,” he said.

He looks forward to bringing the production to Tampa. “I am so excited to meet all the Tampa magicians and have them meet our national cast and connect everybody,” he said.

The Magicians Table runs April 9 through May 31. Learn more and buy tickets at strazcenter.org or by calling 813.229.7827.