Previews: MY YEAR OF SAYING NO at Powerstories Theatre

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Powerstories Theatre will open its new Voices of Women: The Studio Series with the award-winning solo play My Year of Saying No, written and performed by Janice Creneti. The production runs September 18–20 at Powerstories Studio and introduces a series built around stories shared in a close-up performance environment. The studio’s intimate setting allows audiences to connect with the storyteller in a way larger venues simply can’t match.

Creneti’s play is an ideal launch for the initiative. Her work blends humor, reflection, and multimedia elements to explore what happens when a woman decides to stop saying yes to everything and instead reclaim her time, her voice, and her priorities.

During the pandemic, Creneti committed to a year of intentional boundary-setting. The result is a fast-moving

one-woman performance that traces the ripple effects of that decision. Audiences follow her through unexpected challenges, surprising moments of insight, and the humor that emerges when life refuses to stay neatly organized.

“Launching the Voices of Women: The Studio Series with Janice’s work feels exactly right for Powerstories,” said Executive Artistic Director Clareann Despain. “Her storytelling invites audiences to reflect on their own experiences while enjoying a performance that is inventive, honest, and deeply human.”

Creneti’s play has earned recognition at festivals and competitions across the country, and this limited engagement offers Tampa audiences a rare opportunity to experience her work in a setting designed to amplify the connection between performer and audience.

Creneti said, “I'm honored to help Powerstories launch their new Voices of Women Studio Series and thrilled to be bringing the show back to where it all started, where I first learned to seek and speak my own story. I hope audiences see pieces of their own journeys in mine and leave feeling empowered to say no and encouraged to say yes to what matters most to them.”

Performances will be held at Powerstories Studio, 4237 W. El Prado Blvd., Tampa, September 18–20. Tickets are $20. More information is available at powerstories.com/my-year-of-saying-no/.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...