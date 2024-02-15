Previews: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Eight O'Clock Theatre

Opening on March 1 – 10 at Eight O'Clock Theatre is the Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville. Featuring the beloved Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more, the story follows Tully, a part-time bartender and singer at a run-down hotel in the Caribbean, who meets Rachel, a work-minded tourist from Ohio. When a local volcano threatens to erupt, chaos ensues.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the Parrothead party you didn't know you needed.

Director Domenic Bisesti says, "When I first read the script, I was very surprised at how funny it is. It's got great moments of heart, hilarious lines, and funny little bits. I quickly saw that this could be a fun experience for people with the material as it is and being able to add and play with it. Buffett created more than just songs; he created a vibe, a way of being. That's been the focus of everything we do. We are living a lifestyle with this show."

With musical direction by David Estevez, the cast features Steven Fox as Tully, Kayley Jewel as Rachel, Matthew Morris as Brick, Emma Foroutan as Tammy, Syeeta Robinson-DeBerg as Marley, Rick Nymeyer as J.D., Hallie Delhagen as Jamal, and Ashton Cote as Chadd. Islander and Parrotheads include Aidan Anderson, Paige Crockett, Jay Heatherly, Arbie Ignacio, Emma Kubly, Emily Molinaro, Rico Navedo, Emily Sklaver, Michelle Stratton, Gloria Moranski, David O'Brien, and Rose Gillespie.

Bisesti says that his favorite song in the show is "Volcano" because it brings back memories of his musician father singing and adding extra sounds to the song, which Bisesti mirrors in this production.

Bisesti says the overall theme is that sometimes what's meant for you will come in a surprising package.

When patrons arrive, they will immediately be absorbed in the relaxing Parrothead lifestyle. Guests will feel part of the island vibe, from décor to live musicians performing before the show. Actors won't be on the stage but on a set in front of it and around the audience. With the actors in the aisles and seats, it will truly make for an immersive experience.

"We feel it's about everyone enjoying the music, not just about us getting to put on a show. The story is about people coming together for an island getaway and discovering more than the music. While it's a love story, it's also about accepting yourself, loving yourself, and being okay with who you are. I want the audience who will know the songs to sing along. I want everyone to be there and feel like they are part of the story. For the time that they were in the theatre, I want them to be completely living the vibe, escaping from their problems and anything else that was weighing on them, and they were just enjoying and living any moment."

Escape to Margaritaville is March 1-10. Tickets are available online or by calling (727) 587-6793. Eight O'Clock Theatre is also considering a themed dress-up Parrothead island evening. Please visit the website or social media for updates.