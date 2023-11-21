Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards

Previews: ACTS OF FAITH at American Stage

Acts of Faith, a one woman show runs November 21-December 17.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Coming to American Stage is David Yee's Acts of Faith, a one-woman show that runs from November 21 to December 17. The narrative revolves around Faith, a Zambian woman unexpectedly thrust into the role of a prophet. Leveraging her newfound status, Faith embarks on a quest for justice, spanning from Zambia to Canada, where she grapples with her personal struggles of faith and, in the process, rediscovers its profound meaning. Emotional, witty, and thought-provoking, the play challenges audiences to reflect on their understanding of faith.

Victoria Omoregie as Faith

Marking its debut in Florida, Acts of Faith is a rare gem, performed only one other time in the United States. The production also marks the directorial debut of Patrick Arthur Jackson, adding an extra layer of anticipation to this unique theatrical experience. At the heart of the performance is the talent of Boston-based actress Victoria Omoregie, who steps into the lead role, bringing Faith's character to life with depth and authenticity.

Yee's narrative unfolds as a powerful exploration of justice, faith, and personal transformation. Faith's journey, from an inadvertent prophet in Zambia to a confrontation with her beliefs in Canada, promises a rollercoaster of emotions for the audience. The play's ability to seamlessly weave together humor and poignant moments makes it a must-see for theater enthusiasts.

"From the first time I read this play, I always thought about how bold, smart, and brave Faith is. I like to think of myself in that way, and that's what really drew me to the role – Faith's courage and the internal journey she goes through while holding on to faith. It was all really beautiful and intriguing to me," said Omoregie. "I love how the play is written. We go on a journey of ups and downs like life. When it goes dark, we're only there briefly. After those serious moments, it's nice to let go of something heavy and tap into something light and funny, so I'm not sitting in the darkness for too long."

She explained that she could break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience.

 "It feels less like a show and more like a conversation between me and the audience, who I selfishly cast as my friends."

With its thought-provoking themes and Victoria Omoregie's stellar performance, this production promises to be a standout event in the local theater scene. Don't miss the chance to witness the Florida premiere of Acts of Faith and join the conversation about justice, faith, and the human experience.

"No matter what power or title anyone holds, at the end of the day, we are all just human, and slowly, throughout Faith's journey, I believe she begins to have that realization too."


Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278055®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americanstage.org%2Fshows%2Facts-of-faith?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie...

Recommended For You