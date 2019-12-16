Photo Flash: Meet The Cast of Jobsite Theater's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Jobsite Theater continues their 21st season, "a great reckoning in a little room," with Shakespeare's magical romantic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Join Jobsite Jan. 15 - Feb. 9, 2020, for another intimate Shakespearean spectacle featuring aerial and circus choreography, high-def video projection, songs, an original score, and some of the region's finest actors.



"The course of true love never did run smooth ..." On a Midsummer's night, four young lovers (Matt Acquard, Sadie Lockhart, Patrick Jackson, and Kara Sotakoun) find themselves wrapped in the dream-like arms of an enchanted place where sprites lurk and fairies rule. While a feuding Fairy King and Queen (Adam Workman and Haley Janeda) are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom (Giles Davies), Quince (Cornelio Aguilera) and their friends (Martin Powers, Kasondra Rose, Adriana Corso, and Nancy Mizzell) presenting a play within a play. Chief mischief-maker Puck (Katrina Stevenson) is on-hand to ensure that the course of true love is anything but smooth, and games of fantasy, love, and dreams ensue in Shakespeare's most beguiling comedy.



A Midsummer Night's Dream is directed by Jobsite Producing Artistic Director David Jenkins (who also provides video) leading the artistic team of Brian Smallheer (scenic and lighting design), Katrina Stevenson (costume design and aerial choreography), and Jeremy Douglass (original compositions).



Jobsite again expands their education outreach efforts by offering up to 16 weekday field trip matinee performances for middle and high schools in addition to the 17 scheduled mainstage performances.



For more information visit: jobsitetheater.org/midsummer



Matt Acquard, Kara Sotakoun, Patrick Jackson, and Sadie Lockhart

Haley Janeda and Adam Workman

Haley Janeda, Katrina Stevenson, and Adam Workman

Matt Acquard and Kara Sotakoun

Sadie Lockhart and Patrick Jackson

Haley Janeda and Adam Workman





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You