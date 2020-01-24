Photo Flash: American Stage Theatre Company Presents SKELETON CREW

American Stage Theatre Company Presents SKELETON CREW. It's 2008, and one of the last auto plants in Detroit is on shaky ground. The remaining factory workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and now each of the workers must navigate the possibility of foreclosure. As power dynamics shift, and they are pushed to the limits of survival the line between blue collar and white collar gets blurred. With moments of heartbreak and humor, SKELETON CREW is a beautiful homage to the American blue collar worker.

See photos below!

Run Time: 2 hours with one intermission

January 22 - February 23, 2020

Directed by L. Peter Callender

Tampa Bay Premiere

Tickets and info at americanstage.org/SKELETONCREW

Photo Credit: Joey Clay Studio

Enoch Armando King, Dee Selmore

Camille Upshaw, Dee Selmore

Rasell Holt, Camille Upshaw

Dee Selmore





