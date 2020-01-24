Photo Flash: American Stage Theatre Company Presents SKELETON CREW
American Stage Theatre Company Presents SKELETON CREW. It's 2008, and one of the last auto plants in Detroit is on shaky ground. The remaining factory workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck and now each of the workers must navigate the possibility of foreclosure. As power dynamics shift, and they are pushed to the limits of survival the line between blue collar and white collar gets blurred. With moments of heartbreak and humor, SKELETON CREW is a beautiful homage to the American blue collar worker.
Run Time: 2 hours with one intermission
January 22 - February 23, 2020
Directed by L. Peter Callender
Tampa Bay Premiere
Tickets and info at americanstage.org/SKELETONCREW
Photo Credit: Joey Clay Studio
Enoch Armando King, Dee Selmore
Camille Upshaw, Dee Selmore
Rasell Holt, Camille Upshaw
Dee Selmore