Hillsborough Community College to Present High School Dance Day Featuring Workshops, Networking & More

HCC High School Dance Day will offer opportunities for high school dancers.

Feb. 06, 2024

Hillsborough Community College to Present High School Dance Day Featuring Workshops, Networking & More

Hillsborough Community College will present High School Dance Day on Friday, February 16th, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

(NOTE: This event occurs on a non-school day for Hillsborough & County schools)

The day is designed to be engaging, featuring workshops, opportunities to meet fellow dancers, a Q & A session, and a chance to create choreography. Students can choose between a full or half day, immersing themselves in a "Day in the Life" experience alongside our current HCC dancers and faculty.

-Event is FREE and open to HS Dancers

-Choice of Full-day or half-day participation

-Lunch provided

RSVP to Christina Acosta via email or phone at cacosta@hccfl.edu | 813.253.7623.



Recommended For You