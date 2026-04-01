GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT Will Come to Ruth Eckerd Hall in October

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Ghostbusters in Concert, a live concert experience of the beloved classic film, will come to performing arts centers with live orchestra across the country. The tour will include a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, October 31 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 am.

The fall tour will see performances in 35 cities across North America, inviting a new generation of fans to experience Columbia Pictures' supernatural comedy in an immersive, live concert setting. The tour continues the expansion of the iconic franchise for audiences of all ages—uniting longtime fans and newcomers for a one-of-a-kind cinematic and symphonic event.

Audiences will see the original 1984 Ghostbusters film—written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman—presented on a massive HD screen, accompanied by an orchestra performing the iconic score and soundtrack live to picture. Peter M. Bernstein, son of Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Bernstein and an orchestrator on the original film, joins Schirmer Theatrical's creative team in reconstructing his father's score for the live performance.

Since its premiere in October 2018, the concert has been performed in dozens of cities around the world. This new tour builds on the global success of Ghostbusters Film with Live Orchestra concerts produced by Schirmer Theatrical, presented by symphonies and concert halls across the globe including London's Royal Albert Hall, Wolf Trap with the National Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.