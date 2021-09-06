FreeFall Announces 2021/2022 season

Simply Escape Awhile. freeFall Theatre Company announces their 2021/2022 season. The 6 mainstage shows are Dames at Sea, The Night Before, Fatboy, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, A Skeptic and a Bruja and a summer production to be announced very soon. In addition to the 6 mainstage shows, subscribers will also be able to enjoy a Tandem Cabaret Series cultivated by Resident Musical Director Michael Raabe, freeFall block parties, Pop Goes The Yoga, Movies with Matthew film screenings, Live interviews with artists, Live game shows and much, much more. Subscriptions for this new season are on sale now.

Dames at Sea

October 22 - November 21, 2021

Book and Lyrics By George Haimsohn and Robin Miller

Music by Jim Wise

Ruby is fresh off the bus from Hometown, USA with dreams of becoming a star on Broadway. Dick is a sailor who aspires to become a big-time songwriter. Their chance meeting kicks off a whirlwind day in which Ruby goes from chorine to budding star and love triumphs on the deck of a battleship that becomes the ad hoc venue for her Broadway debut. Smart, tuneful, joyful and nostalgic, this off-Broadway hit that catapulted a young Bernadette Peters to stardom is the perfect toe-tapping tonic to kick off our return to traditional programming.

The Night Before

December 3 - December 24, 2021

Written and Directed by Matthew McGee

Music and Arrangements by Michael Raabe

There's no place like home for the holidays. It's snowing in sunny Florida when a group of friends and a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim gather around the piano for a night of fun, music and games. Alternately hilarious and heartwarming, The Night Before is delightfully reminiscent of classic holiday TV specials, yet refreshingly modern in its depiction of one fabulous night with the family you

choose.

Fatboy

January 28 - February 27, 2022

By John Clancy

Check your delicate sensibilities at the door. He is Fatboy, and he is God! This brutally funny satire based on Alfred Jarry's seminal Ubu plays, is a live-action Punch and Judy show rife with slapstick and bullseye-accurate jabs at modern life and our appetite to consume, well... everything. Fatboy and his wife Queen Fudgie the First are to stand trial for their many crimes. Will Truth and Justice prevail or will Fatboy's "persuasive" tactics place him out of their reach?

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

March 25 - April 24, 2022

By Lanie Robertson

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

A Skeptic and a Bruja

May 20 - June 19, 2022

By Rosa Fernandez

A world premiere produced in collaboration with Urbanite Theatre

Priscilla buys a home in the middle of nowhere with the hopes of turning it into a lucrative bed and breakfast. When she starts having paranormal experiences, she calls Sam and Jess from the hit ghost-hunting show "A Skeptic and a Bruja" to help her. None of the women are prepared for the haunting they encounter next. This world premiere is presented in cooperation with Urbanite Theatre.

To Be Announced

July 29 - August 29, 2022

We are tying up the final loose ends on the last production of our 2021/2022 Season. Check back soon to learn what we have in store...

freeFall's Tandem Series features Eleri Ward, Belinda & Ericka Womack, Ann Morrison, Alison Burns, Lulu Picart, Larry Alexander, Colleen Cherry, Zachary Hines, Melissa Minyard and the return of Illeana Kirven & Hillary Scales-Lewis of freeFall's recent smash hit Marie and Rosetta.

"From our mainstage series of plays and musicals, to relaxed cabarets, community events and even live game shows, freeFall has never offered so much to do. An ongoing subscription is the best way to join us as we return to traditional programming." says freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis.

What does the $29 monthly subscription include?

Get access to all freeFall productions and other ticketed events. Just book your tickets at your convenience online or over the phone. There are no additional box office or ticketing fees. If the ticket is available it's yours.

At least 3 unique events are offered every month. See a full calendar of currently scheduled programming on our website.

Simply make an initial 12 month commitment, after that, continue to enjoy all the programming you want on a month-to-month basis.

Book tickets yourself online anytime or call the box office. We are happy to help.

Return multiple times to the same production. Have you already used your ticket to a particular mainstage show and wish to see it again? Just call the box office on the day of, and as long as there are seats available, be our guest!

Youth packages can be added to any adult subscription to make a family package that's right for you. Youth tickets are for those under 18.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205.