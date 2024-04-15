Francis Wilson Playhouse To Present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in May

3 weekends only, May 2nd-19th at Francis Wilson Playhouse.

By: Apr. 15, 2024
Francis Wilson Playhouse, located in the heart of Clearwater, FL, is closing out its 94th season with Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. Sondheim creates a stunning tour de force when he takes Ingmar Bergman's comedy of manners, Smiles of a Summer Night, and turns it into a musical of masterful execution and elegance. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this is a work that has forever entranced the world of theatre.

3 weekends only, May 2nd-19th at Francis Wilson Playhouse. $30 for adults and $19 for students. For tickets and more information, click the button below or call the Box Office at (727) 446-1360.




