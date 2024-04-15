Francis Wilson Playhouse To Present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Francis Wilson Playhouse, located in the heart of Clearwater, FL, is closing out its 94th season with Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. Sondheim creates a stunning tour de force when he takes Ingmar Bergman's comedy of manners, Smiles of a Summer Night, and turns it into a musical of masterful execution and elegance. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this is a work that has forever entranced the world of theatre.

3 weekends only, May 2nd-19th at Francis Wilson Playhouse. $30 for adults and $19 for students. For tickets and more information, click the button below or call the Box Office at (727) 446-1360.