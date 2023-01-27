Creative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players

Since opening their doors in 2021, The Off-Central Players have staged over 20 productions and with that comes a growing roster of talented artists. Assembling a talented and skilled creative team is essential to any production company and the OCP have secured some of the best.

Local favorites Sydney Reddish, direct from ThinkTank Theatre's production of The Wolves makes her OCP debut; Harrison Baxley, last seen in the powerful production of King Lear with the Tampa Repertory Theatre makes his debut with us as well. Rounding out the cast is Off-Central's creative associate Anthony Gervais, most recently seen in our production of A Number, star in what the New York Times critics' listed as 'one of the best American plays of the past 25 years'.

Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, The Off- Central creative team also features the highly sought after lighting designer Michael Horn; set design and build by the brilliant actor/director Alan Mohney Jr. and expertly stage managed by bay area theater artist and educator Johnny Garde.

In meticulous, hilarious, and agonizing detail, THIS IS OUR YOUTH follows forty-eight hours of three very lost young souls in the big city. Warren Straub (Baxley), a dejected nineteen-year-old who steals fifteen thousand dollars from his abusive lingerie-tycoon father; Dennis Ziegler,(Gervais) the charismatic domineering drug-dealing friend who helps him put the money to good use; and Jessica Goldman,(Reddish) the anxiously insightful young woman Warren yearns for. Funny, painful, and compassionate, THIS IS OUR YOUTH is a living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers-ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine.

This is Our Youth runs February 9th through 19.

For more information click over to www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets