Creative Loafing's Meet The Chefs VIP Tickets Sold Out

Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for its 12th year from Thurs., June 13th, through Sun., June 23rd, with multiple-course prix fixe menus at participating restaurants throughout Tampa Bay. To kick off the annual foodie week, Creative Loafing will host the fifth annual Meet The Chefs on Wed., June 12th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Vault (611 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa). VIP tickets to Meet The Chefs have sold out.



Meet The Chefs provides attendees an exclusive opportunity to participate in a meet and greet and sampling opportunity with more than 10 of the chefs behind favorite local Tampa Bay area restaurants and menu items. Each of the chefs will be sampling a soup, appetizer, main course, or dessert option to make up a small plates, cocktail-style meal. This event sells out every year.



Meet The Chefs 2019 will feature:

717 South | Chef Josh Bury

Armani's | Chef Jonathan Wilson

Ava | Chef John Lister

Boat Run Oyster Co. & SaltBlock Hospitality | Chef Dan Miller

CW's Gin Joint | Chef Gui Alinat & Chef Cody Tiner

Dr. BBQ | Lee Jasper

Forbici Modern Italian | Chef Jason Saldutti

Oak & Ola | Chef Anne Kearney

Oxford Exchange | Chef Richard Anderson

Red Mesa Restaurant | Chef Chris Fernandez

Rooster & the Till | Chef Ferrell Alvarez

Roux | Chef Gary Pyrus

Steelbach | Chef Nathan Hardin

The Black Pearl | Chef Chris Artrip

The Library | Chef Rachel Bennett



Stay tuned for complete sampling information and more.



Tickets for Meet The Chefs are on sale now with advance pricing, featuring a $5 savings off door prices. This is a cocktail-style event with a limited number of tickets available.



This year, an exclusive VIP-only hour has been added to the event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. VIP Admission includes early entry for an extra hour of sampling from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. while mixing and mingling with the chefs among an intimate crowd, passed apps and open bar by CW's Gin Joint during VIP-only hour, a VIP lanyard, small plates by each chef, + more. VIP has officially sold out and limited GA tickets remain. General Admission includes small plates by each chef + more.



More information on Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2019 at tampabayrestaurantweek.com







Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You