Capitol Theatre in Clearwater Turns 100 Years Old This Year

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre (formerly known as the Capitol Theatre) is turning 100 years old this year!

The theatre has been a vital part of Downtown Clearwater since its opening on March 21, 1921 with the motion picture Dinty.

The Clearwater News of March 17, 1921 described it as "one of the most beautifully finished playhouses in the South."

Over the next seventy-four years theatergoers were treated to vaudeville stars, war bond rallies, the Miss Florida Pageant, the Clearwater Symphony Orchestra, cinema and the Royalty Theater Company.

Saved from demolition in 1995, the theatre, then known as the Capitol Theatre, was close to closing its doors again in 2009 facing foreclosure. The City of Clearwater thankfully purchased the building and entered into a partnership with Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage and operate the facility.

Learn more about the theatre's history at https://issuu.com/rutheckerdhall/docs/cap_history_trifold_042420.

Learn more about the theatre's upcoming events at https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/bilheimer-capitol-theatre.