CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben Postpones Opening Conversation to May

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced that the first event of CULTURE & COCKTAILS, originally scheduled for January 10, has been postponed to Monday, May 9. The decision was made with an abundance of caution and concern for guests and staff due to the current surge of COVID infections. All current RSVPs/tickets for next Monday will be honored for the new date at no additional cost.

This season's four CULTURE & COCKTAILS events will be held in the rooftop ballroom of The Ben, located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in West Palm Beach. Free valet parking will be provided.

A Revealing Conversation with Bonnie Lautenberg, an esteemed photographer, writer, philanthropist and businesswoman. She is the widow of former U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg (Dem., NJ), who got to know many of the nation's leaders from Clinton to Biden. Her portrait series How They Changed Our Lives: Senators as Working People is in the Library of Congress archives, and her work is featured in the Eli Broad Collection and the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History. She is currently co-producing a musical based on the life of pop icon Andy Warhol, along with music manager Steve Leber, director Trevor Nunn, and writer/composer Rupert Holmes.

Moderator: Carol Rose, Editor of The Palm Beach Daily News

The 2022 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Milton and Tamar Maltz; PNC Bank; Jean Sharf; Scott Teich, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Palm Beach Media Group; Piano Distributors; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage, and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.