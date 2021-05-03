BWW Previews: THINKTANK THEATRE DEBUTS SNOOPY THE MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre

After a year of an unexpected dark stage due to the pandemic, ThinkTank Theatre is back, debuting Snoopy the Musical with the beloved characters from the endearing "Peanuts" comic strip of Charles Schultz, May 7-16 at Stageworks Theatre.

Director Jessica Scruggs said, "The show strings together childhood memories - everyone has childhood memories of the Peanuts' characters. The show is appropriate for youth audiences, but it has that reminiscent vibe. Still, it also gives you a relatability and sense of humor for adults about life and seeing it through the eyes of Snoopy. It's not that different from the way we see things."

A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, written by Larry Grossman and Hal Hackady, with a book by Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw, and Michael Grace, the show full of humor, heart, wisdom, and unforgettable characters portrayed by adults actors and a Young Artists' Ensemble in ensemble roles and covering Assistant Stage Manager, Assistant Director, and Dance Captain.

Depicted through the eyes of its star Snoopy, his avian BFF Woodstock, and the gang: Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus, and Peppermint Patty, what could be better than adults living out a children's world in a series of vignettes and 15 toe-tapping musical numbers?

Ashley Whiting, who plays Snoopy with a mixture of human-like and dog-like moments, knew of the Peanuts gang, mainly through the comics. She didn't realize how truly beloved and how deep the fandom went. She learned that even her boyfriend's favorite childhood toy was a Snoopy stuffed animal, and we discovered that each person in the interview had fond memories of the Snoopy Snow Cone Machine.

"There's a deeper understanding of this iconic character doing this show. You really get to see what Snoopy has gone through and the confidence that Snoopy has, and that's very fun to play."

Ryan Sturm, who plays Charlie Brown, said, "It's an absolute honor (to play this character). Obviously, it's a character who's been around for decades. This is a character that, if you don't know who Charlie Brown is, I pity you because your childhood wasn't as great as mine. It's very rewarding to try to bring to life, do justice, and represent the character that means so much to everyone. He's everybody's lovable blockhead, and who wouldn't want to play that?"

Rounding up the cast and crew are Linus - Jamey Feshold, Peppermint Patty - Justine Grace, Sally Brown - Kelli Hall, Marcie - Kathryn Huettel, Woodstock - Brilee Gold and Jake Perez, and the Young Artists' Ensemble of Olivia Carr - Fredia/Sally Understudy, Toni Keene - Patty/Snoopy Understudy, Carly Kuck - Patty Understudy/Ensemble, Layla Kuck - "3"/Marcie Understudy, Maddie Levine - "4"/Lucy Understudy, Noah Perez - Pig Pen Understudy, Sofia Pickford - Eudora Understudy, Chris Reinhardt - Pig Pen/Linus Understudy, Blase Roque - Charlie Brown Understudy, Annie Sardouk - Eudora/Peppermint Patty Understudy, and Kaylee Tupper Miller - Violet/YAE Dance Captain.

Jessica compared the musical to re-watching a childhood movie and noticing things you hadn't before, like adult jokes and meaningful nuances that escaped you as a child.

She said, "It's not just a silly, fun, cartoony type thing. There's some meaningful, relatable stuff in here. My goal is to make the audience drive home smiling and go to bed thinking."

Ryan added, "The great thing about a lot of the work that ThinkTank Theatre produces is it's appealing from the youth aspect. We're not a children's theatre and don't want to be confused as a children's theatre, but we produce work that has a lot of deep relevance, and we're not afraid to tackle some issues broach on the side of uncomfortable. This show appeals to that young audience where you can bring your family and not worry that this will be appropriate. It's not one of those shows where adults will be cringing midway through. It has as much appeal for adults as it has for families."

On May 8 at 3:30 PM, a sensory-friendly, relaxed performance is open to everyone. It is crafted to enhance the show-going experience for members of the special needs community, families with children under the age of 5, and any theatergoer who might enjoy a more relaxed show experience.

The young and the young at heart are sure to enjoy the timeless stories pulled directly from the comic strip. When asked to describe the performance in three words, Ryan immediately responded, "Don't miss it."

Snoopy the Musical is May 7-16 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa. Performances are $30 General Admission, $20 students. Tables are also available. Seating capacity is reduced, social distancing, and masks are required in the theatre. A sensory-friendly performance is on May 8 at 3:30 PM. Learn more at https://www.thinktanktya.org. Buy tickets at https://stageworkstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S1J00000EPlUYUA1