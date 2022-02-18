American Stage Opens Enrollment for Summer Camp 2022

American Stage Education is excited to announce enrollment is now open for Summer Camp for kids grades kindergarten-12. Each Summer Camp session is a week-long and held at the Admiral Farragut Academy.



Each day at camp consists of rehearsals on stage and time in the classroom. Activities throughout each day focus on different aspects of performance including choreography, staging, ensemble exercises, and music.



"Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about areas of interest within the world of theatre and develop as artists, all while learning life skills such as collaboration, communication, and self-accountability," said John Perez, American Stage Education and Engagement Associate.



American Stage provides an empowering environment to give students a quality performing arts educational experience. Students of all ages are encouraged to be fearless, focused, and flexible, not just on the stage, but in their daily lives. No prior experience is required, kids of all levels are welcome.



Perez continued, "We have week-long sessions in areas of comedy, musical theater, playwriting, and more! And with offerings for campers from kindergarten through high school seniors, we're confident that we can help everyone ignite their creative voice!"



American Stage teaching artists consist of theater professionals who are passionate and trained in cultural competency and inclusion to help students strengthen their creative, intellectual, and emotional growth.



Summer Camp sessions run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-care and after-care options are available as requested. Financial aid applications are available for those in need. American Stage offers a 10% discount for Military families and teachers.



You can find more information on the sessions, pricing, financial aid, and health and safety protocols by heading to americanstage.org/summer-camp-at-afa/.