Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography of a Musical

Brooke Schellpfeffe - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Costume Design

Jason Estala - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Direction

Dallas Pollei - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Featured Vocalist

Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Connor Olney - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - FSU Lab

Best Lighting Design

Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Musical

PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Musical Direction

Tom Ossowski - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Orchestra in a Musical Production

A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Play

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Stage Manager

Julia Bodolay - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Michael Pisani - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State

