Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography of a Musical
Brooke Schellpfeffe - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Costume Design
Jason Estala - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Direction
Dallas Pollei - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Featured Vocalist
Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Connor Olney - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - FSU Lab
Best Lighting Design
Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Musical
PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Musical Direction
Tom Ossowski - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Orchestra in a Musical Production
A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Play
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Stage Manager
Julia Bodolay - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Michael Pisani - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State
