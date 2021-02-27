The Studios Of Key West Continues BETWEEN TWO PALMS in March

The Studios of Key West continues its innovative online conversation series, "Between Two Palms," streaming live each Wednesday from 6-7PM in March. The program invites award-winning theater, television, film, literary and visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios.

Joining an impressive lineup of art makers working at the top of their respective fields, upcoming featured guests include the versatile and acclaimed actor Jessica Hecht, quarantining in Canada in preparation for a project, the indefatigable Ann Harada who hasn't let a pandemic stop her from moving forward, musical theater writer and performer Joe Iconis who is juggling more projects than fingers on two hands, Dale Soules, whose list of theater and TV credits stretches long and wide, most recently as the series regular Frieda on Orange is the New Black, and the nicest but nastiest villain in town, Jonathan Freeman.

Jessica Hecht has appeared on television in Dickinson, Bored to Death, Red Oaks, Jessica Jones, The Loudest Voice & Succession. She played Sonya Barzel on The Sinner and was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Karen in Netflix's Special. Known for her roles as Gretchen Schwartz on Breaking Bad & Susan Bunch, on Friends, she appears regularly on Broadway including three Arthur Miller plays. A View From the Bridge brought her a Tony-nomination. In 2018 she won an Obie for her performance in Admissions at LCT.

Ann Harada is best known for Avenue Q (Christmas Eve) on Broadway and in London's West End. Other Broadway roles include Cinderella, Les Miserables, 9 to 5, Seussical and M. Butterfly. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Emojiland, Pacific Overtures, Brooklynite & Dropping Gumballs on Luke Wilson. Television roles include the upcoming Schmigadoon, The Flight Attendant, Smash, Bluebloods, House of Cards & Master of None Ms. Harada was nominated for a 2020 Indie Series Award for Best Guest Supporting Actress for Indoor Boys.

The savvy performer & musical theater writer, Joe Iconis has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards & two Outer Critics' Circle Awards. Be More Chill with Joe Tracz was in London's West End, after running at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre following an Off-Broadway run. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter w. Lance Rubin & Jason SweetTooth Williams, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits with Robert Maddock and more. Musicals currently in development include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson for La Jolla Playhouse and Punk Rock Girl!

Dale Soules made her Broadway debut in Hair, going on to star in The Magic Show with magician Doug Henning, introducing Stephen Schwartz's songs Lion Tamer and West End Avenue. Other Broadway shows include The Crucible, Whose Life Is It Anyway?, Grey Gardens & Hands On A Hardbody. Off-Broadway, Regional and International credits include the critically acclaimed I Remember Mama, Shows For Days with Michael Urie & Patti LuPone & the National Tour of her solo show Chameleons. TV includes her portrayal of Frieda for 6 seasons on the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black for which she is the recipient of three SAG Awards.

Jonathan Freeman is the voice of Jafar in Disney's 1992 animated feature Aladdin, a role he has been recreating since 2014 on Broadway. Other Disney Broadway shows include Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid and Beauty & the Beast. He has voiced characters for the Disney channel's American Dragon, Lilo & Stitch and Teamo Supremo. Jonathan was nominated for a Tony Award in 1993 for his portrayal of the Headwaiter in She Loves Me. Other Broadway shows include The Producers, 42nd Street, On the Town, How To Succeed in Business, Platinum & Sherlock Holmes.

"Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said opera librettist & director Stephen Kitsakos, Studios' Artistic Associate and Executive Producer of "Between Two Palms". That's even more important now. Though it may feel like the art world is taking a collective pause, we hope these conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit is still alive and kicking."

To bring the audience into the conversation, the last fifteen minutes of each talk is dedicated to questions coming in from viewers who can meet and engage with the guests in the livestream. Ticket buyers can submit a question and if selected have the opportunity to join the artist on screen.

Kitsakos shares the "other" side of conversation with his Key West colleagues Jeff Johnson, Chair of the Williamstown Theater Festival and Murphy Davis who was the Artistic Director at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor for many years. Tickets for each conversation are $15 for Studios members and $20 for non-members, and the number of viewers is limited to keep conversations intimate. They can be purchased at www.tskw.org or by calling 305-296-0458.

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.