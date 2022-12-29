THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Summer
Performances run June 8 – 25, 2023.
The Play That Goes Wrong comes to Theatre Tallahassee next summer. Performances run June 8 - 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.
Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).
Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!
