YOUR SILENCE WILL NOT PROTECT YOU Comes to the Substation

Performances run 20th-22nd February 2025, 7:00pm.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
Having tackled bullying and body image, language and love, acclaimed queer artist Gavin Roach has caved into demand and is finally offering up a more “happy” and “fun” show. 

The third and final installment of The Anxiety Trilogy, Your Silence Will Not Protect You is a joyous and illuminating adventure about coming to terms with mental illness, navigating alcohol abuse and trying to figure out why the hell you didn’t say something sooner.

Gavin Roach is the writer, performer & producer of Confessions of a Grindr Addict (Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Perth Adelaide, Launceston, Hobart & New Zealand), Any Womb Will Do (Sydney, Melbourne & New Zealand), I Can’t Say The F Word (Melbourne, Perth & New Zealand), The Measure of a Man (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, Brisbane, Prague & Dublin) and All The Songs I Can’t Sing (Melbourne).




