Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Olivia Ruggiero - PUPPETS - KXT



Runners-Up: Louis Vinciguerra - YOU & ME - Riverside Theatres Parramatta, Ally Morgan - MY SHOW DIDN'T FIT ON THIS STAGE - Factory Theatre, Ursula Yovich - AN EVENING WITH Ursula Yovich - Ensemble Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Cameron Boxall - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres



Runners-Up: Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Regent Theatre, Chris Bamford and Emma Stuart - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Regals Musical Society, Matthew Bourne & Stephen Mear - MARY POPPINS - Sydney Lyric

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bob Crowley - MARY POPPINS - Sydney Lyric



Runners-Up: Ruru Zhu - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre, Carina Herbert - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Noteable Theatre Company, Ingrid Lecaros - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Rockdale Town Hall

Best Dance Production

Winner: ANNA KARENINA (THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET) - Sydney Opera House



Runners-Up: FOUND OBJECTS - Customs House Square KUNSTKAMER (THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET) - Sydney Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Jessica Fallico - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres



Runners-Up: Rod Herbert - MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company, Alexander Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle, Richard Carroll - ONCE - Darlinghurst Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Faith Jessel - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players



Runners-Up: Kenneth Moraleda - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre, Carly Fisher - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flightpath Theatre, Alex Robson - THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres



Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres, 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Manning Bar, USYD, PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Regals musical society

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Martin Kinnane - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre



Runners-Up: Lachlan Roberts - MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company, Sean Clarke - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres, Heidi Brosnan - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Zara Stanton - FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House



Runners-Up: Peter Hayward - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres, Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres, Anthony Cutrupi & James McAtamney - MISS SAIGON - Noteable Theatre Company

Best Musical

Winner: SIX - Sydney Opera House



Runners-Up: FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House, KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres, PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Regals Musical Society

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: PUPPETS - KXT



Runners-Up: ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre, DUBBO WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP - Hayes Theatre, THE TALE OF THE GREAT EMU WAR - Fingerless Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Nat Jobe - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres



Runners-Up: Jessica Kok - MISS SAIGON - Notebale Theatre Company, Zachary Aleksander - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Little Triangle, Louis Vinciguerra - WORK OF ART - ARA Darling Quarter Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Joseph Raboy - ATE LOVIA - The Old Fitz Theatre



Runners-Up: Kate Jirelle - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players, Julie Mathers - ENTERTAINING ANGELS - Castle Hill Th. Co, Eryn Jean Norvill - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Company

Best Play

Winner: ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre



Runners-Up: EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players, THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Company, THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flightpath Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: TURANDOT - Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House



Runners-Up: PLATÉE (PINCHGUT OPERA) - City Recital Hall

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: MOULIN ROUGE - Capitol Theatre



Runners-Up: Ruru Zhu - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre, Stephen Snars - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players, FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Michael Waters - FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House



Runners-Up: Michael Toisuta - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre, Faith Jessel - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players, Charlotte Leamon - SILENCED - Flight Path Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Laura Garrick - KINKY BOOTS - Riverside Theatres



Runners-Up: Milo Hartill - FANGIRLS - Sydney Opera House, Haji Myrteza - MISS SAIGON - The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood, Nat Jobe - MAMMA MIA! - Riverside Theatres

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Ben Freeman - EARTH AND SKY - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players



Runners-Up: Marcus Rivera - ATE LOVIA - The Old Fitz Theatre, Cormac Costello - THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Flight Path Theatre, Anna Lee - ATE LOVIA - Old Fitz Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE DEB - ATYP



Runners-Up: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. - Noteable Theatre Company, EDWARD THE EMU - Monkey Baa, WHERE SHALL WE MEET? - Shopfront Arts Co-Op

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Seymour Centre



Runners-Up: Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players, Noteable Theatre Company, Zenith Theatre