Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Presents GALA: HEROS OF HOLLYWOOD

Performances run Saturday 18 & Sunday 10 February.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The spectacular Willoughby Symphony Orchestra opens its 2023 season with a concert of epic proportions Gala: Heroes of Hollywood with two concerts on Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 February. Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Nicholas Milton AM will conduct a concert featuring some of Hollywood's most beloved soundtracks. Relive the magic of your favourite movies with glorious, emotional and powerful musical interpretations of the iconic soundtracks from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Spiderman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Forrest Gump, Rocky, Jurassic Park, and more.

When announcing details of the first concert for 2023 Milton said "As always, I cannot wait to be back with the unique Willoughby Symphony Orchestra - a group of musicians who joyfully come together to breathe wonderful music into glorious life and whose vision for our community opens hearts and enriches souls.

I have chosen my favourite movie scores for what will surely be an exhilarating and exciting concert with our amazing orchestra. For me, music always has the magical ability to transport and transcend, and even more so when the music evokes such powerful and emotional associations with epic movies of our time. These scores are virtuosic, demanding, but always stunningly evocative and beautiful.

The glorious acoustic of our Concert Hall at The Concourse coupled with unparalleled energy and enthusiasm from a gigantic orchestra made up of brilliant and super energised musicians will make this concert an event not to be missed under any circumstances!! I cannot imagine a more magnificent and enjoyable way to usher in a fantastic 2023 season."




Claudia Karvan And Nathan Page To Star In Edward Albees THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Photo
Claudia Karvan And Nathan Page To Star In Edward Albee's THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA?
Australian screen legend Claudia Karvan, known for her roles in The Secret Life of Us, Love My Way and Bump, returns to the STC stage for the first time in 25 years to play Stevie in Edward Albee's dark comedy The Goat or, Who Is Sylvia?, playing Roslyn Packer Theatre from 2 - 25 March.
Kara Zmatiq Brings Sexy and Risqué Drag Circus Cabaret To Sydney for WorldPride 202 Photo
Kara Zmatiq Brings Sexy and Risqué Drag Circus Cabaret To Sydney for WorldPride 2023
Following a string of sold-out cabaret shows around Australia, Soiree Cabaret Productions returns to Sydney for World Pride with 'Pride Soiree'.
CRUEL INTENTIONS Returns to Sydney in February Photo
CRUEL INTENTIONS Returns to Sydney in February
Riverside Theatres and David Venn Enterprises presents Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, back by incredible demand after a successful premiere season in 2022, at Riverside Theatres from the 2nd to 12th February.
Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month Photo
Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month
Feminazi is the first play programmed for Belvoir 25A's 2023 season as part of Belvoir's Sydney World Pride season. This is a program with independent artists set out to put an unfunded show for $1500 in Belvoir. Feminazi by Laneikka Denne will be performed in the downstairs theatre of Belvoir, while Blessed Union by Maeve Marsden will be performed on the mainstage.

