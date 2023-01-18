Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Presents GALA: HEROS OF HOLLYWOOD

The spectacular Willoughby Symphony Orchestra opens its 2023 season with a concert of epic proportions Gala: Heroes of Hollywood with two concerts on Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 February. Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Nicholas Milton AM will conduct a concert featuring some of Hollywood's most beloved soundtracks. Relive the magic of your favourite movies with glorious, emotional and powerful musical interpretations of the iconic soundtracks from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Spiderman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Forrest Gump, Rocky, Jurassic Park, and more.

When announcing details of the first concert for 2023 Milton said "As always, I cannot wait to be back with the unique Willoughby Symphony Orchestra - a group of musicians who joyfully come together to breathe wonderful music into glorious life and whose vision for our community opens hearts and enriches souls.

I have chosen my favourite movie scores for what will surely be an exhilarating and exciting concert with our amazing orchestra. For me, music always has the magical ability to transport and transcend, and even more so when the music evokes such powerful and emotional associations with epic movies of our time. These scores are virtuosic, demanding, but always stunningly evocative and beautiful.

The glorious acoustic of our Concert Hall at The Concourse coupled with unparalleled energy and enthusiasm from a gigantic orchestra made up of brilliant and super energised musicians will make this concert an event not to be missed under any circumstances!! I cannot imagine a more magnificent and enjoyable way to usher in a fantastic 2023 season."