WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in January

Come along this summer and meet Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly, and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to life in Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden from 5 to 22 January 2023.



This critically acclaimed outdoor theatre production celebrates 21 years in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, and is Australia's best-loved family entertainment that delivers music, songs, and laughs for young and old.



Join Head Chief Rabbit and he transforms young audience members into rabbits with a waggle of the ears and a wiggle of the nose. The 'rabbits' are encouraged to get involved in the action and are given every opportunity to scream out loud, sing along and become part of the adventure.

‍This is a picnic seating event, and patrons are welcome to bring any food or drinks that you would like as well as picnic blankets, wet weather gear, and sun protection. Please note Wind in the Willows is an interactive show and will move to different locations throughout the performance.‍‍