WALLY Will Premiere at KXT On Broadway

Nick Vagne's WALLY to premiere at KXT on Broadway as part of their 2025 Summer Season from January 25th January - February 8th 2025.

When the staff of Northern Rivers News uncover a horrifying secret buried deep within their own servers, the cold case of missing boy Wally resurfaces plunging the network into a chilling nightmare where no one can be trusted. As past and present collide, the team spirals into confusion, paranoia, and fear, with each revelation threatening to unravel both the network and themselves. What secrets lurk in the shadows, and how far will they go to ensure the truth remains buried?

Wally is a new Australian work that is best described as a non-linear thriller that has an experimental structure that encompasses perception, memory and time. The jigsaw-like structure grants a malleable chronology to the work and encompasses an unreliable witness style of writing to the script. The play is all about misinformation, propaganda and tampering so the structure of the play aligned with this concept. "This work brings a darkly comic edge to some serious emotional territory." Suz Mawer playing the role Suzie alongside Madison Chippendale as her partner Lou. "Playing Lou is an unapologetic, unconventional exploration of grief."

Starring Andrew Badger (Plaza Suite), Madison Chippendale (The Twelfth Knight, As You Like It), Lana Filies (Hemlines, Paper Planet, CAMP), Tammie Harper (The Lies We Were Told, Snails and Rocks, Curbsquatters), Iley Jones (Good Talk), Suz Mawer (Bump, Wil and Grace), Cheng Tang (Chain Play, Two Quarters Full, Halal Gurls), Chad Traupmann (The First Council, Shakespeare in Love).

Sydney based arts collective Moon Bureau present with Director Amelia Gilday; Production Manager and Lighting Designer: Alicia Badger; Costume and Set Designer: Margot Politis; Sound Designer: Frank Dwyer; Stage Manager: Dom Hort; Producers: Amelia Gilday, Nick Vagne; Marketing Producer: Lana Filies

Tickets range from $20 - $50 and can be purchased online at www.kingsxtheatre.com/wally.

