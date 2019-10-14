Visionary Choreographer Hofesh Shechter Returns To The Opera House

Hofesh Shechter OBE, one of contemporary dance's most celebrated and visionary choreographers, returns to the Sydney Opera House with a new, awe-inspiring work Grand Finale, enthralling audiences in the Drama Theatre from 29 January - 2 February, 2020.

Performed by ten dancers of the Hofesh Shechter Company, with live musicians and the choreography and music in Shechter's accomplished hands, Grand Finale is a hypnotic blend of dance, theatre and live music.

In the work, Shechter conjures a frighteningly familiar spectacle of the globe at the precipice of apocalypse. The only wry hope comes from the dancers urgently embracing his signature frenetic and ecstatic language - dancing their way to the end of time.

Israeli-born, London based choreographer Hofesh Shechter is recognised as one of the most exciting artists making stage work today, renowned for composing atmospheric musical scores to complement the unique physicality of his movement. He has staged and choreographed works for leading international dance companies including the Batsheva Ensemble, Nederlands Dans Theater 1, Paris Opera Ballet, Royal Ballet and Royal Ballet Flanders, as well as for theatre, television and opera. An Associate Artist at Sadler's Wells, his previous acclaimed works presented at the Sydney Opera House include Political Mother (2010) and Sun (2014).

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "Hofesh Shechter has again delivered an arresting work that has a bold honesty and conflicted heart - it will be an unmissable and confronting season that follows the successful presentations of Political Mother (2010) and Sun (2014) at the Opera House. Grand Finale is timely, relevant and hauntingly beautiful, tapping into the terrifying anxieties of now - it is a must for the Sydney Opera House stage with its searing intensity. I'm thrilled to present it in the Contemporary Performance program."

Grand Finale was nominated for 2019 Helpmann Awards for Best Dance Production & Best Choreography, following the Australian premiere at Adelaide Festival and the recent season as part of the Melbourne International Arts Festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You