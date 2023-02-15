Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Victorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in April

Performances are 14-16 April.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Victorian State Ballet presents The Snow Queen, from April 14 to 16 at The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood.

Based on the well-known classic fairy tale of Hans Christian Andersen, the production is suitable and enjoyable for all ages. Enjoy a magical experience and delight in the beauty and splendour of stunning sets, costumes, music and icy magic lighting.

Featuring original choreography by Michelle Sierra, Costumes designed by Jan Tredrea, Mandy West & Jill Kerr and Set & Light design by Martin Sierra.

The Snow Queen is a heart-warming story of the young Gerda and her struggle against an evil and icy foe.

Outstanding skill, artistry & technique will be on show in this visually inspiring and highly entertaining performance featuring Elise May Watson-Lord or Sera Schuller as The Snow Queen, Gerda will be performed by Elise Jacques of Alanna Puddy, Kai will be performed by Cieren Edinger or Benjamin Harris and Snow King and Troll will be played by Tynan Wood.

On Saturday, March 4 VSB will hold Sydney auditions for Youth Roles for The Snow Queen at the Concourse, to perform in the Sydney production, aged 10 to 17 years with strong ballet technique - enquiries admin@victorianstateballet.org.au




