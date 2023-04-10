UNCLE VANYA Comes to Theatre Works in June

This June, multi-award-winning Director Bronwen Coleman (Dirt, Naomi, Ignis) and the Anthropocene Play Company (APC) premiere an exciting new translation of Anton Chekhov's renowned classic, Uncle Vanya. Utilising their trademark Method Acting approach to storytelling, this season will offer audiences a rare chance to witness human behaviour on stage just as Stanislavsky and Chekhov intended; more real and alive than ever experienced before.

Returning to the family's country home with his gorgeous, much younger wife, the revered Professor Serebryakov is in turn adored and secretly resented by the extended family that have supported him for years. The shock announcement that he's thinking of selling the estate causes years of bitterness and disappointment to bubble to the surface and threatens to horribly dismantle the lives of those who call it home. Both comic and tragic, Uncle Vanya is Chekhov at his finest. Sex, gout, and existential angst all come in to play as the characters wrestle with what it is to be human.

Performed by the actors of the APC ensemble, this powerful and dynamic new translation from Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky echoes Mary Oliver's quote for the ages and begs "What will you do with your one wild and precious life?"

"The genius of Chekhov is that in the right hands the text will lead the actors to the embodiment of human truth that's recognisable and, more than that, thrilling", explains Director Bronwen Coleman.

"As a Director I'm always interested in accessibility. The play is on the VCAA VCE Literature List this year and part of my project is to help a younger generation, or anyone that's unfamiliar with or intimidated by Chekhov, to see this play the way I do; as sexy, funny, tragic, epic. We're also using a brand new translation direct from New York that people over there loved. The New York Times raved. It's a universal story and my mission is to offer the opportunity for everyone experience it that way."

Known for "the power and technique" (The Age) of their acting, audiences can expect to see "Melbourne's finest actors" (Theatre Travels) reconstructing the space in this vital new interpretation of a treasured classic.

"Chekhov was one of the Methods earliest influencers, and this a technique we honour and practice in our company," adds APC Producer Sophie Muckart.

"To have the opportunity to present this with Theatre Works is incredibly exciting. Bronwen, along with our extraordinary cast and crew, will bring this text to a whole new level. It will have a vibrant new energy that you would not expect from a Chekhovian piece."

A life member of The Actors Studio in New York with a career spanning decades, Director Bronwen Coleman has worked with the likes of Phil Hoffman, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Julia Roberts. The recipient of several awards for her directing work, including Best Theatre Fringeworld (2022), the Frank Ford Award (2021), Critics Prize Adelaide Fringe (2021 and 2022), and the Mindshare Mental Health Awareness Award (2022), she established the Anthropocene Play Company in 2018 with Clare Larman and Pia O'Meadhra. A company committed to creating feminist, culturally inclusive, socially engaged theatre that provokes debate and reflection around the pressing issues of our time, the APC now bring this dynamic season to Melbourne's iconic Theatre Works.

Running for 10 shows only, not to be missed!

This season is proudly supported by Bunjil Place

Written by Anton Chekhov

Directed by Bronwen Coleman

Performed by Dion Mills, Pia O'Meadhra, Alex Marshall, Sebastian Gunner, Catherine Morvell, Ismail Taylor-Kamara, Clare Larman, Helen Doig, and Thilan

Ahangama

Production Design by Harry Gill

Lighting Design by Sidney Younger

Sound Design by Bronwen Coleman

Stage Manager: Fia Søfting

Produced by Sophie Muckart, Mikhaela Bourke and The Anthropocene Play Company

Photos by Greg Elms