Trevor Ashley's New Adults-Only Panto Goes 'Under the Sea' With THE WHITE MERMAID

Performances run 7 – 23 December, 2023.
The camp Christmas tradition of Trevor Ashley’s adults-only pantomime returns to the Seymour Centre from 7 December, with a brand new show - The White Mermaid or The Little Lotus.
Not remotely referencing a beloved musical film or a cult TV show, the vivacious Tania McMermaid (Trevor Ashley) is checking-in to the underwater hotel The Little Lotus. It doesn’t take long for Tania’s bedazzled fins to catch the attention of the handsome Character Formerly Known As Prince (Jakob Ambrose), but beware - lurking in the shadows is the malevolent sea witch, Gaviscon (the legendary Carlotta AM).
For 18 performances only, the full cast of Moulin Scrooge are reunited under the sea in a musical dose of ridiculous - starring Trevor Ashley, Jakob Ambrose, Stephen Madsen, Jarrod Moore and Carlotta AM.
