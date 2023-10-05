Trevor Ashley's New Adults-Only Panto Goes 'Under the Sea' With THE WHITE MERMAID

Performances run 7 – 23 December, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The camp Christmas tradition of Trevor Ashley’s adults-only pantomime returns to the Seymour Centre from 7 December, with a brand new show - The White Mermaid or The Little Lotus.

Not remotely referencing a beloved musical film or a cult TV show, the vivacious Tania McMermaid (Trevor Ashley) is checking-in to the underwater hotel The Little Lotus. It doesn’t take long for Tania’s bedazzled fins to catch the attention of the handsome Character Formerly Known As Prince (Jakob Ambrose), but beware - lurking in the shadows is the malevolent sea witch, Gaviscon (the legendary Carlotta AM).

For 18 performances only, the full cast of Moulin Scrooge are reunited under the sea in a musical dose of ridiculous - starring Trevor Ashley, Jakob Ambrose, Stephen Madsen, Jarrod Moore and Carlotta AM.




2023 Regional Awards


