Tone & Cheek to Make Sydney Fringe Festival Debut With CLUB D'AMOUR: BACK DOOR AND HAPPY ENDINGS 

Get ready, Sydney! Tone & Cheek is bringing their award-winning performances to the Sydney Fringe Festival for the very first time. From August 30 to September 15, audiences can experience two of their most tantalizing shows-Club D'amour: Back Door and Happy Endings-at The Vault in the Spiegeltent Festival Garden, located at the Entertainment Quarter.

Leading the lineup is Spankie Jackzon, the dazzling winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under series 2, who will bring her fierce and fabulous energy to the stage, making these performances an absolute must-see.

Winner of the Best Cabaret and Variety Show at FRINGEWORLD 2024, Club D'Amour: Back Door promises a provocative and immersive journey into the legendary French brothel where inhibitions are left at the door. Featuring a flirtatious fusion of dance, burlesque, circus, and live vocals, this show is a tantalizing tale of love, lust, and desire that guarantees an unforgettable evening of unrivaled excitement and allure.

Happy Endings puts a wicked twist on the fairytales you thought you knew, revealing the dark and pleasurable desires of iconic characters. This adults-only show takes you on a wild journey through a reality dating show where fantasy meets carnal delight. With a fusion of circus, burlesque, dance, and live music, Happy Endings promises a night of pure enchantment and unbridled excitement.

Get ready to huff and puff as the cast of Happy Endings blows you all night long and leaves you begging for more!

Joining the powerhouse team for these performances is the multi-award-winning aerialist Thomas Worrell. Known for his work with renowned productions such as Briefs, Club Cabaret, Cirque Bon Bon, Le Noir, and Le Grand Cirque, Thomas brings his unique blend of dynamic moves and rapid spins to the stage, earning him international acclaim. His electrifying presence is sure to elevate the audience's experience to new heights.

The star-studded cast also includes Matthew Pope, the Mx Burlesque 2022 Champion and 2023 Entertainer of the Year at The Proud Awards; Melina Mall, the STAR Awards Showgirl of the Year; vocal powerhouse Amber Scates; Dance Superstar Alfie D'Elia; and Choreographer and Producer Natalie Oakes. Together, this extraordinary ensemble promises to deliver performances that are nothing short of sensational.

Performance Details:

Dates: August 30 - September 15, 2024

Venue: The Vault, Spiegeltent Festival Garden, Entertainment Quarter, Sydney

Times: Check the Sydney Fringe Festival website for performance times

Join us at the Sydney Fringe Festival this August for a double dose of Tone & Cheek's finest with Club D'amour: Back Door and Happy Endings. Secure your tickets now and prepare for an evening of deep pleasures and sensational surprises!

For ticket bookings and more information, visit Sydney Fringe Festival's website.

About Tone & Cheek:

Tone & Cheek is a premier performance troupe known for their innovative, immersive, and sensual shows that blend dance, burlesque, circus, and live vocals. With a reputation for pushing boundaries and captivating audiences, they continue to redefine the cabaret and variety show experience across Australia.

