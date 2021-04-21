The Women's Club and The 'Con' Have Joined Forces To Create WOMEN IN MUSIC Recital Series Through June

The Women's Club in collaboration with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, are hosting a series of 7 evening recitals from April to June 2021 to showcase the work of women musicians and composers to help shine the spotlight on women artists.

At the heart of this project are opportunities for women musicians and composers to perform to live audiences. Even before COVID restrictions, women had few opportunities for paid performances in the Australian music industry ("Skipping a beat", Report, Sydney, 2017). This series aims to recognise the creative enterprise of women performers by giving them space to perform publicly, foster their performance skills, expand their professional networks, and become leaders in the music industry.

"When women meet other women from different areas" says Dean of Sydney Conservatorium, Anna Reid, "creative ideas fly."

The project brings together The Women's Club and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. The Conservatorium will provide women instrumentalists and singers mostly drawn from their talented pool of students, staff and recent graduates. The musical program includes classical and jazz performances-including work by women composers across two centuries-as well as contemporary art music that draws on the work of women composers who are part of the SCM's Composing Women postgraduate program.

Arts writing is also crucial to the critical understanding and acceptance of women's contributions to the music industry. The Women's Club is also supporting opportunities for emerging women arts writers to prepare articles on the artists and recital programs that help promote the practice of women musicians and composers.

The program is hosted by The Women's Club, an organisation founded in 1901 by women including feminist and female suffrage activist, Rose Scott. The foundational aim was to promote women's cultural and intellectual life including through the "giving or arrangement of concerts, musical entertainment" and other cultural events.

The first recital was held on 14 April with the music of women classical composers Josephine von Auernhammer (1758-1820), Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944) and contemporary composers Elena Kats-Chernin and Aristea Mellos. The pieces were performed by piano soloist Stephanie McCallum and pianist Erin Helyard also known for his work as artistic director of the Pinchgut Opera.

WOMEN IN MUSIC SERIES

FRIDAY 30 APRIL 6.45pm for light supper and recital

International Jazz Day featuring trumpeter and composer Nadje Noordhuis accompanied by Steve Barry. Described as "one of the most compelling voices to emerge on her instrument in recent years", award winning Australian-born trumpeter/composer Nadje Noordhuis will perform a special program of music for International Jazz Day.

UNESCO designated 30 April as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe through promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity, and respect for human rights and human dignity; eradicating discrimination; promoting freedom of expression; fostering gender equality; and reinforcing the role of youth in enacting social change.

FRIDAY 7 MAY Concert at 7pm (venue open from 5pm for pre-purchased refreshments)

Contemporary Music-Sally Davis

Sally Davis will be playing a 45-minute set that will be a mix of her own original compositions and cover songs inspired by the genre of folk and pop punk. She considers Joan Jett as one of her many inspirations and is a rock and roll girl at heart.

THURSDAY 13 MAY 6.45pm for dinner and recital

Women in Cabaret-Jana Lombart

Jana and accompanying pianist will be performing a variety of jazz and cabaret standards in the tradition of Ella Fitzgerald such as "Summertime" and "Ain't no Sunshine" and will also pepper their set with tongue-in-cheek pieces such as "Air Conditioner" by Sutton Foster. Prepare to be entertained by this dynamic duo who will also perform a surprise piece at the end of their set from the notable Netflix movie series, Money Heist.

FRIDAY 4 JUNE Concert at 7pm (venue open from 5pm for pre-purchased refreshments)

Women in Jazz-Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim is an exceptional percussionist with a goal to ensure that unaccompanied percussion music will become a staple on everyone's Spotify playlist. Her set will showcase her solo drum work with a focus on experimental and improvisational techniques. You will hear subtle influences of jazz and traditional Korean music in her work.

WEDNESDAY 9 JUNE 6.45pm for dinner and recital

A String Quartet-Quart-Ed

Quart-Ed loves to show off the versatility of strings across a variety of musical genres and is comprised of Sarah Fei (violin), Caitlin Saniford (violin), Connor Malanos (viola) and Karen Cortez (cello). These Music Education graduates ensure a range of music is being taught in schools across Australia to inspire the new generation of music lovers. You will hear this variety in their 45-minute set where they will be performing music by notable Australian female composers: Gabrielle Cadenhead, Alice Chance and Monique Claire just to name a few. Not to mention, their very own Caitlin Saniford is a composer in her own right and the quartet will be performing some of her original pieces.

MONDAY 21 JUNE 6.45pm for light supper and recital

International Make Music Day-Liza Lim and friends

Featuring the Conservatorium's Composing Woman program.

Make Music Day is a free celebration of music making around the world on 21 June. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1000 cities in 120 countries.

