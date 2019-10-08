The Australian Ballet Presents STORYTIME BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER At Coliseum Theatre

The Australian Ballet's Storytime Ballet arrives at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ with one of the world's most-loved story ballets - The Nutcracker, from 11 January.

This is a brand-new production of The Nutcracker created especially for children aged three and up. It is the perfect introduction to ballet for children.

With a performance duration of just under an hour, this live interactive production features a narrator to guide the audience through the story. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite ballet-inspired outfits and to dance along with the performers.

This is a brand-new production of The Nutcracker created especially for children aged three and up is a large-scale ballet packed with specially designed costumes dazzling dancing and the enchanting Tchaikovsky score.

Storytime ballet is an educational ballet production that encourages kids to making magic and explore their love of dance. Full of wonder and delight, this is the perfect first ballet experience for boys and girls.

General Public on sale: 10am Thursday 10 October

Bookings: sydneycoliseum.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You