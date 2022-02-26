TINDER CINDY to Play at Newcastle Fringe in March

Living with Grandma comes with good dating advice! Who knew? The new comedy Tinder Cindy is set to play at Newcastle Fringe in March from the 18th through the 26th. Tinder Cindy is a funny, dancing, story about the reality of dating that is coming to The Gal, 3-5 Beaumont St, in Hamilton. The show, by Jacinda Patty and presented by Newcastle Fringe and Pattycakes Productions, will play on Friday and Saturday nights, beginning on 18 March.

Performance dates include Friday, March 18th, Saturday, March 19th, Friday, March 25th at 6pm, and Saturday, March 26th at 9pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on the Newcastle Fringe website by clicking here.



Cindy's in a crisis - rolling dolmades with one hand while desperately swiping right with the other. After backpacking around the world, she's home with no money, no boyfriend - and she's living with her Greek grandmother. But granny has her back- it turns out 'Yiayia' has a thing or two to teach Cindy about dating! Channelling a wise and witty blend of both her grandmothers, Jacinda Patty's Tinder Cindy is a melting-pot full of heart, drive and passion. It is funny, thought-provoking theatre that comes alive through movement and music.

Jacinda Patty is a Sydney-based multi-talented artist who has travelled the globe and delights her audience with a fusion of circus, dance, music, comedy... pure entertainment.

Her other recent sell-out shows include 'Boxed In Sideways' and 'Safety Banana' (5-star reviews).