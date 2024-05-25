REVIEW: MILLERS POINT SONGBOOK Sets History To Music To Capture The Spirit Of A Community

MILLERS POINT SONGBOOK
Friday 24th May 2024, 7pm, Garrison Church Millers Point
Joanna Weinberg (Director, composer, lyricist) delivers an intriguing song cycle celebrating the rich history of Millers Point in MILLERS POINT SONGBOOK. Presented in conjunction with community choir “Choir Rocks”, professional performers and a band led by Michelle Goldman (Musical Director, Piano, Keys), this work is entertaining, enlightening and engaging.
MILLERS POINT SONGBOOK focuses on the historic region on the waters edge at the northern end of Sydney’s CBD, going back to 1833 when the area was given its name after the three wooden mills that once stood on the land. With many of the early residents having ancestral ties to England and much of the commerce related shipping due to the proximity to the harbor, Weinberg has drawn on traditional folk songs and sea shanties along with a generous influence from musical theatre melodies. Some numbers take a serious tone, from the particularly captivating spoken word poetry of The Hungry Mile recited by Rob Johnson, and James Hart’s transition from narrator to Ted Brady On a Soapbox During The Maritime Strike. Others are light and reminiscent of English pub singalongs and sailing ship shanties like Captain Grimes’ Recruiting Song, also lead by Johnson, and The Shanty of Drunk Nursey delivered by Chris Murphy. A few are whimsically absurd like the singing sheep in The Australian Merino (Rob Johnson and Annerose De Jong), and The Rats of Millers Point (Rob Johnson, Megan Walshe and Eliane Morel).
